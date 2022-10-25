Accused Mason City arsonist pleads guilty

A Mason City man is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of arson in Cerro Gordo District Court on Tuesday.

According to the agreement, 42-year-old Paige Landon Peyton pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree arson - each class C felonies carrying 10-year maximum sentences. The prosecution is recommending the sentences be suspended and that Peyton remain in jail until he can be placed at BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City. The court is not required to follow the prosecution's recommendation and sentencing is set for Dec. 5.

The charges stem from a pair of incidences that took place during the evening hours of Sept. 1. During the plea hearing on Tuesday, Peyton admitted that at about 11:09 p.m. he set fire to the interior of a 1998 Toyota Corolla because he was upset with the owner. The fire was set around the North Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street Northeast.

Earlier in the evening, around 9:53 p.m., Peyton set fire to a pile of leaves and debris that resulting in the brief burning of a corner portion of a garage structure at the same general location.

Peyton's attorney Parker Thirnbeck said there was a possible defense involving intoxication that evening, but he and Peyton decided against making that defense.

Peyton was ordered to pay the victim $1,831 that the insurance didn't cover.