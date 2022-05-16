‘Abortion is healthcare:’ pro-choice rally held in Mason City

Signs with messages such as “abortion saves lives” and “defend women’s right to choose” were met with mostly positive responses from drivers passing along Highway 122 in Mason City on Sunday afternoon.

Around three dozen people attended a brief pro-choice rally in front of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, hosted by local social-awareness organization Mason City Voices for Inclusion.

The event comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn half-century-old written law Roe vs. Wade being brought to light in the media.

“The ability to make choices for my body does not infringe on your civil liberties, ever,” co-organizer Tif Mussman of Mason City Voices of Inclusion said. “Your moral dilemma about whether life begins at conception has nothing to do with me.”

Mussman said the purpose of the gathering was to make sure people who would be negatively affected by the bill being overturned have a loud voice, stating that statistics show abortion is safer than pregnancy.

The pregnancy-related mortality rate for Black Americans is 44 per every 100,000 births — more than double the number of pregnancy-related deaths recorded in White patients.

When asked about the option of women being able to give a child up for adoption, Mussman noted the over 400,000 children who are in the foster care system at any given time, and that the adoption rate across the country is 2%.

The group led chants of “abortion is health care” and “protect Roe vs Wade” as a number of drivers of vehicles coasting by responded by waving and honking horns. A few others responded by giving the middle finger to the group. Another, still, circled back to the MercyOne parking lot to shout her objections to the protestors.

“When it comes to people in opposition,” Mussman said, “listen — if you don’t like what we’re saying, ignore it like you do all of the kids in foster care.”

