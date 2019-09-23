ALGONA --- There has been a report of an attempted abduction in Algona, the Algona Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday, September 23.
The incident occurred on Finn Drive in Algona. The female 20-year-old victim had been running when a tan, two-door pickup truck with a silver toolbox in the back that was possibly a Chevy with unknown Iowa license plates pulled up.
The driver of the truck got out of the vehicle and reportedly told her, "You need to get into the car."
The woman took off running, while the man fled the scene in his truck.
The suspect is described as a thin, shorter Hispanic male, approximately 5'8" with black hair and a mustache. He is possibly in his late thirties or early forties and spoke with no accent. He was wearing a dark green T-shirt, possibly Carhart, and jeans tucked into brown leather work boots. He also may have been wearing a wedding ring.
If you have information about this case, please contact Officer John Emswiler at 515-295-3515.
