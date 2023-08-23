Abby Marr is strong. As a track and field athlete at Central College in Pella, she set school records in the weight room. She is also the newest sixth grade reading and science teacher for the Osage Community School District.

It is the afternoon before the first day of school. Marr has parent-teacher conferences out of the way, which has helped her ease into her new role.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to it,” Marr said. “It was nice to meet all the families last night.”

Throwers

Marr grew up on a farm and graduated from Riceville Community High School in 2019. Her mother Sherry Marr is a middle school teacher at Riceville, while her father is a farmer. They taught her not to give up and to keep working hard.

“I never quit,” Marr said.

Growing up, the family farm was central to her life. She was involved in 4-H and FFA, and she showed cattle and rabbits at the Mitchell County Fair. They became like pets to her, and it was hard to sell them when it came time.

Working cattle was one of her favorite parts of living on a farm. She has always been drawn to cows and their upkeep. The family raised Herefords. Everyone in her family helped prepare them for the fair. As well, she enjoyed driving side-by-sides and hanging out with her dogs.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a good thing, too,” Marr said of life on the farm.

Well rounded, Marr was also a member of the National Honor Society and the student council.

“Pretty much everything you could be involved in I did,” Marr said.

Marr was a four-sport standout athlete in high school. Track and field was her favorite. All four years she made the Iowa State Track and Field Meet in shot put and discus. Her junior year she won the championship in the shot put.

She knew she wanted to go someplace to compete, and she was heavily recruited out of high school. The biggest name was the University of Iowa, but there was also South Dakota State, Bowling Green and Brown of the Ivy League. There were numerous small schools in pursuit of Marr.

The decision came down to Upper Iowa University and Central.

“I wanted to stay small,” Marr said. “I didn’t want to just go and be a number somewhere.”

Marr was a thrower on Central’s women’s track and field team. She competed in shot put, discus, hammer throw and weight throw. For two years, she made national competition in the weight throw.

Marr was also a standout in the weight room. She holds the school record for a female in the squat at 405 pounds. She currently stands at third in the bench press. For combined squat, bench and hang clean, her school record is 775 pounds.

One of the reasons Marr excelled in the weight room was her strength and conditioning coach at Central, Matt Sagar.

“He knew how to get the most out of you,” Marr said. “We went in as a team. We were always pushing each other to get better.”

Because they started a few hours earlier, the men and women throwers had to ride a minibus ahead of the rest of Central’s track and field team. Watching a “Shrek” movie during the trip became a tradition. It was a bonding experience.

Marr will also be the head coach for the seventh grade track and field team in Osage. She is a volunteer volleyball coach.

“I wanted to share my passion and my knowledge,” Marr said. “Junior high’s a good age because they’re fresh, they don’t know a whole lot about track yet. That’s an opportunity for me to teach what I know.”

Special education

Marr also student taught at Central. Her first placement was third grade in Oskaloosa, and then it was on to elementary special education at North Mahaska. As an athlete she had to live on campus, so she commuted to her classroom.

In Oskaloosa, she student taught with Stephanie Roberts, who is originally from Rockford.

“That was fun because we had mutual people we knew,” Marr said. “She was so easy to relate to. She was a good mentor and I still talk to her quite a bit. I know she’s always a resource.”

In addition, Marr substitute taught at Riceville when she was home on breaks.

To begin with, Marr wanted to become a chiropractor, but she eventually decided she wanted to be a high school science teacher.

“Then as I got into education classes a bit more, I really enjoyed the elementary and middle school level,” Marr said. “They have such creative minds. Not that high school kids don’t, it’s just that elementary and middle school kids express it a little bit more.”

This will be Marr’s first job out of college. She graduated from Central in 2023 with a degree in elementary education and endorsements in reading, special education and coaching. She wanted to stay close to home in a smaller district. Barb Schwamman is shared superintendent for Osage and Riceville, and Marr grew up with Schwamman patrolling the halls and providing encouragement.

Schwamman often stopped Marr to ask about her athletic endeavors. “It was something we had in common,” Marr said. “I got to know her through that.”

Marr knows that as she begins her teaching career she has a lot of support.

“I interviewed a few different places, but I really liked Osage because they have so many different resources,” Marr said. “I really like what the administration is doing here. Mrs. Schwamman and (new Osage Community Middle School Principal Bill Carlson) have got a lot of good things going here. They have something for every level of kid and every interest area.”

“She is kind, caring, and quickly builds relationships with students and staff alike,” Schwamman said. “I followed her college career as she excelled in track and field at Central College. She was always so friendly and took time to say hi when she came home.

“She has become more confident and her education and experiences in the pedagogy of teaching has grown. She has a strong desire to teach in the smaller rural setting and when she applied for the position we knew she would be a viable candidate. We are excited as she will be a positive role model and teacher/coach for our students.”

Marr is also teaching a technology literacy exploratory class.

“I’ve always enjoyed science,” Marr said. “I really like to do hands-on activities. When I was a student that was something I enjoyed, looking through a microscope and things like that.”

Middle school is a transition period. Students are not quite children any more, and they are not quite adults, either.

“It’s a fun age because they’re trying to figure out themselves as a person and who they’re going to be and who they want to be,” Marr said. “You can help them along the way.”

Marr describes herself as super organized. It is essential to being a teacher, which can be like herding cats.

“I color code a lot of things,” she said. “I have a planner I write in every day.”

For every facet of Marr’s life, there is a reason behind what she does and how she prepares for each new experience.

“I want to make a difference for all the kids,” Marr said, noting that her special education endorsement will come in handy. “I want to provide support for some of those struggling learners in the classroom before they have to be pulled out of the classroom. I can use my background to help the kids right away. I’m looking forward to a great year.”

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Jason Selby Follow Jason Selby Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false