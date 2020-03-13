Abandoned North Iowa author to host Manly book signing

Julie Bronson was out taking pictures of the frost near Diamond Jo Casino when she saw an old granary.
Something about it caught her eye so she snapped a photo of it.
That was about 10 years ago.
But Bronson, who lives on the Minnesota side of the Minnesota/Iowa border a mile west of I-35 has been snapping pictures of old things much longer than that.
"I like old stuff, I always have. Any old things," she said. "I've always been surrounded by them. I remember my mom working on an old Victrola trying to restore it."
Bronson will have a presentation and sign her latest book, Abandoned North Iowa, at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Manly Public Library.
The book, Bronson's second with Arcadia Publishing, was the result of a friend who suggested she post some of her photos on Flickr, a photo-sharing site. That's when Bronson discovered many others liked her work and shared her interest in taking pictures of buildings cast aside.
So, she decided to self-publish a photo book. She and a friend who accompanies her on her journeys would go out foraging for empty, deserted homes every Saturday and Sunday.
It became an obsession.
"It was too much, I was neglecting too many other things," Bronson said.
She had self-published three books when her work caught the eye of a publishing house, which encouraged her to submit proposals for her work.
First came Abandoned Southern Minnesota in November, then Abandoned North Iowa in December. Coming May 25 will be Rusting Relics of Minnesota, featuring pictures of cars.
The photos in the 96-page book capture the many lost, forgotten or forsaken barns, bins and homes that lurk just beyond an overgrown field or grass-covered lane just a few miles from our homes. They all beg the same question: What is the story of those who inhabited this place?
Among Bronson's favorite was a home just outside of Myrtle, Minnesota. The story goes that a man had the home built for his future wife, but could not live there when she backed out of the wedding and left him. A few renters had lived in the place but no one really ever called it home, Bronson said.
A couple of years ago, an arsonist burned the place to the ground.
And that is what drives Bronson to take the photos.
"I just want poeple to see what I see," she said. "I don't want people to see it as just a pile of sticks that needs to be burned down. I want them to see the beauty in it."