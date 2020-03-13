Abandoned North Iowa author to host Manly book signing

She had self-published three books when her work caught the eye of a publishing house, which encouraged her to submit proposals for her work.

First came Abandoned Southern Minnesota in November, then Abandoned North Iowa in December. Coming May 25 will be Rusting Relics of Minnesota, featuring pictures of cars.

The photos in the 96-page book capture the many lost, forgotten or forsaken barns, bins and homes that lurk just beyond an overgrown field or grass-covered lane just a few miles from our homes. They all beg the same question: What is the story of those who inhabited this place?

Among Bronson's favorite was a home just outside of Myrtle, Minnesota. The story goes that a man had the home built for his future wife, but could not live there when she backed out of the wedding and left him. A few renters had lived in the place but no one really ever called it home, Bronson said.

A couple of years ago, an arsonist burned the place to the ground.

And that is what drives Bronson to take the photos.

"I just want poeple to see what I see," she said. "I don't want people to see it as just a pile of sticks that needs to be burned down. I want them to see the beauty in it."

