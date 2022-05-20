 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A run of fun: Northwood-Kensett students participate in track and field day

  • Updated
  • 0

It might be a marathon to get to the end of the school year but Northwood-Kensett Elementary students were sprinting to the finish on Wednesday.

The school's track and field day was hosted at Northwood-Kensett Junior Senior High School and organized by physical education teacher Mike Kessel. He has helped organize the event for a number of years now.

"We started this between ten or 12 years ago. I realize not everyone likes to run but there is events that might appeal to others," said Kessel.

NK Track and Field Day 2

A group of fourth-graders try to win tug of war during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day on Wednesday.

Kessel said the event helps create an interest in track and field with the younger kids, which he has ties to the sport as a coach. Some of the most popular events is the sponge tag, the 4x100 event, and tug of war according to Kessel.

While the sun shined down, students had the chance to compete in a series of track and field events. High school students helped Kessel run the events by organizing the kids and giving them encouragement.

Friends and family sat in the bleachers and stood along the fence to give their support. Parents were quick to take their phones out and snap some photos as their youngster sprinted to the finish line.

Students ran around with rosy cheeks and wide smiles, eager to participate in whatever event was next.

Kessel says the track and field day helps with two things: get energy out before the last day of school and to have some friendly competition.

"We just want to make it a fun and positive experience for the kids," said Kessel.

NK Track and Field Day

Fourth-grader Ethan Adams, in yellow, helps his team in tug of war during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day on Wednesday.
NK Track and Field Day 3

Two students play tag with wet sponges during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day on Wednesday.
NK Track and Field Day 4

Third-grader Khamren Heeren participates in the long jump during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day on Wednesday.
NK Track and Field Day 5

Fifth-grader Tyce Helgeson, in the Under Armor shirt, takes the lead during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day on Wednesday.
NK Track and Field Day 6

Fifth-grader Weston Heimes sprints in the 50-meter dash during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day.
NK Track and Field Day 7

A group of third-graders racing during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day.
NK Track and Field Day 8

A group of girls racing in the 100-meter dash during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field dayy.
NK Track and Field Day 9

Sixth-grader Bailey Thorson takes the lead during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day.
NK Track and Field Day 10

Kindergarten student Michael Murphee competes in a class relay during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day.
NK Track and Field Day 11

A group of second-grade boys competing in the 100-meter dash during Northwood-Kensett Elementary School's track and field day.
Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette.

