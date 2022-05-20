A run of fun: Northwood-Kensett students participate in track and field day

It might be a marathon to get to the end of the school year but Northwood-Kensett Elementary students were sprinting to the finish on Wednesday.

The school's track and field day was hosted at Northwood-Kensett Junior Senior High School and organized by physical education teacher Mike Kessel. He has helped organize the event for a number of years now.

"We started this between ten or 12 years ago. I realize not everyone likes to run but there is events that might appeal to others," said Kessel.

Kessel said the event helps create an interest in track and field with the younger kids, which he has ties to the sport as a coach. Some of the most popular events is the sponge tag, the 4x100 event, and tug of war according to Kessel.

While the sun shined down, students had the chance to compete in a series of track and field events. High school students helped Kessel run the events by organizing the kids and giving them encouragement.

Friends and family sat in the bleachers and stood along the fence to give their support. Parents were quick to take their phones out and snap some photos as their youngster sprinted to the finish line.

Students ran around with rosy cheeks and wide smiles, eager to participate in whatever event was next.

Kessel says the track and field day helps with two things: get energy out before the last day of school and to have some friendly competition.

"We just want to make it a fun and positive experience for the kids," said Kessel.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

