'A no-brainer': A look into Mason City district nurses' experiences with COVID-19 vaccine

“I was a little achey, a little tired, and I had a little headache the next day,” Bjorklund said. “But my symptoms lasted 24-36 hours and it was nothing that interrupted my daily work schedule. After about 36 hours I was just fine and back to myself.”

In September, Bjorklund actually came down with COVID-19 and said it wasn’t easy to get through. She mentioned that, because she had the virus, the vaccine could cause the immune system to flare up and go into protection mode again.

For Micki Fredricks, a nurse at the High School, she had no response to the vaccine. No fever, no body aches – just a sore arm for a bit.

Although the transmission rate and positive coronavirus cases county- and district-wide have been much lower than its peak in November, health officials say we're not out of it yet.

Receiving the vaccine was a way for Fredricks to protect her five children, elderly parents and the thousands of students she sees throughout the school year.

“It was my way of protecting the people I care about,” Fredricks said. “That’s very important to me. I think as a nurse, it’s engrained in us that we do what we need to do to take care of other people. For me, it was a no-brainer.”