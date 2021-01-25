 Skip to main content
'A no-brainer': A look into Mason City district nurses' experiences with COVID-19 vaccine
'A no-brainer': A look into Mason City district nurses' experiences with COVID-19 vaccine

MC Nurses

Photo courtesy of the Mason City Community School District.

Bethany Bjorklund is a nurse at Hoover Elementary in the Mason City Community School District. At the end of October and much of November, when COVID-19 positive cases within the district and county were at its peak, she was moved to the High School to help out.

During that time, Bjorklund would go to bed every night and dream of contact tracing, quarantining students and keeping the district safe.

“We have good policies and procedures in place,” Bjorklund said. “We have the tools available, it was just getting very repetitive and overwhelming to try to keep up with it.”

That’s why when the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine arose, Bjorklund jumped at it. For her, taking a step in the right direction towards keeping others around her safe was worth it. And having one less person to worry about when it comes to contact tracing and quarantining – even if that person was herself – wouldn’t hurt either.

Nurses in the Mason City district received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 on Jan. 6 and will follow up to receive the second and final dose within the next couple weeks.

Bethany Bjorklund

Bethany Bjorklund receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bjorklund says the process itself was very similar to receiving a flu shot. The nurses had to wait 15 minutes afterwards to make sure nothing immediate flared up. After those 15 minutes, they were free to go.

“I was a little achey, a little tired, and I had a little headache the next day,” Bjorklund said. “But my symptoms lasted 24-36 hours and it was nothing that interrupted my daily work schedule. After about 36 hours I was just fine and back to myself.”

In September, Bjorklund actually came down with COVID-19 and said it wasn’t easy to get through. She mentioned that, because she had the virus, the vaccine could cause the immune system to flare up and go into protection mode again.

For Micki Fredricks, a nurse at the High School, she had no response to the vaccine. No fever, no body aches – just a sore arm for a bit.

Although the transmission rate and positive coronavirus cases county- and district-wide have been much lower than its peak in November, health officials say we're not out of it yet.

Receiving the vaccine was a way for Fredricks to protect her five children, elderly parents and the thousands of students she sees throughout the school year. 

“It was my way of protecting the people I care about,” Fredricks said. “That’s very important to me. I think as a nurse, it’s engrained in us that we do what we need to do to take care of other people. For me, it was a no-brainer.”

Micki Fredricks

Micki Fredricks receives the COVID-19 vaccine.

Because of how hectic the nurses’ lives within the district have been since the start of the pandemic, both Bjorklund and Fredricks are excited that they’ve been a part of the first step towards normalcy.

From many hours spent at the school with children and many tough conversations with families, to sleepless nights of worrying about the safety of students and staff – the group of nurses can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Although that light still seems a long ways away, receiving the vaccine is a way to make it feel closer.

“Someday people aren’t going to believe what we tell them,” Fredricks said, “They’re not going to understand that we had to wear a mask in school all day long. They’re not going to understand that you had to stay six feet away from people. For me, it’s about being present in the moment of what’s going on in the schools, house and community so that I can remember that and share these stories.”

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

