'A lot of good out there still:' Clear Lake trucker reunites family with cat

“They were in a bind and there was no other way he’d get back to them,” he said. “I didn’t want to see it go to the shelter, and if worse came to worst, I was going to take the cat.”

Anderson, who had the opportunity to deliver a load to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport the following week, reached out to the Welters on Aug. 5.

Matt described Anderson’s offer as a “long-shot opportunity” that would allow his family to keep Franklin.

“We thought he was a member of extended family that was no longer going to be with us,” he said. “All our options had been exhausted, and then, this happened.”

Anderson, a 20-year trucker and cat lover, picked up Franklin from the Welters’ Clear Lake home and took care of him until the two left for Texas.

He said Franklin was pretty shy at first, but it didn’t take him long to warm up to Anderson.

Anderson and Franklin departed for their 1,850-mile, three-day voyage on Aug. 9.

“He was a good little boy,” Anderson said. “He got to see quite a bit of country; more than most people get to see.”

Franklin especially liked watching the airplanes take off from the airport, he added.