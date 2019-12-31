A look forward: North Iowa government focus on development in 2020

Going back more than a year, the county has been trying to create a nearly 26-acre commercial/retail development off I-35 near the state's Welcome Center. In October, the Worth County Board of Supervisors awarded a $831,000-plus construction contract to Wunsch Construction to develop 11.25 acres of county-owned property. Right in the same neighborhood are 13 acres owned by Diamond Jo who the county has and is negotiating with.

The Diamond Jo land has an assessed value of $850,138, according to property tax records. A similar 45-acre swath of land south of Hwy. 105 and directly east of I-35 is listed for $559,000, according to Realtor.com.

Worth County Supervisor Mark Smeby has said that the businesses most likely to go into the area would be retail or restaurants. He's also made it known that the county would consider investors who might want to buy the property once the infrastructure is in place.

