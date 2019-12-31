A look forward: North Iowa government focus on development in 2020

Although 2019, along with the decade, has come to an end there's a bevy of developments across the North Iowa area that will continue into 2020.
Some of these projects, such as the Clear Lake hotel, have arrived on the scene more recently whereas others, such as the U.S. 18-U.S. 218-IA 27 interchange in Floyd County, have been considered for several years running.
There are those that are nearing completion and those that still need some time to be realized.
Here are just a few of the happenings to keep tabs on in 2020:
Mason City hotel
The prospect of a major franchise hotel in downtown Mason City has been around, really, since 2013 when the city approved a developer option in October of that year.
It wasn't until 2019 though that a deal was inked with Gatehouse Capital to put a Hyatt Regency in Mason City.
Before that can happen, the city still needs to finalize skywalk plans which will connect the hotel to the nearby Music Man Square. According to WHKS engineering President Fouad Daoud, preliminary designs for the skywalk were approved by the state and final costs for the project should total around $2.5 million. Daoud shared that final plans would be submitted in the first part of May and overall construction would last no longer than six months.
In addition, Gatehouse needs to finalize funding for the development. Gatehouse representative David Rachie has said that financing would, tentatively, be locked in by February 2020.
If that happens, there would then be a possible late-May/early-June groundbreaking.
Clear Lake hotel
About nine miles west of Mason City, Clear Lake has a hotel project of its that city officials are hoping to make major progress on in 2020.
In August, the Clear Lake City Council approved a letter of intent with WillowStream LLC, for a hotel, conference center and restaurant development in the Courtway Park Subdivision east of Interstate 35 and north of Highway 122.
Under the plan, Willowstream would develop 5.8 acres for an estimated cost of $16 million (which will be partially covered by an an urban renewal economic development loan agreement). The hotel would have a minimum of 75 rooms while the conference center would accommodate at least 400 people.
The city has yet to break ground on its hotel project but has broadcast that it expects work to be substantially completed in 2020.
North Iowa social service adjustments
When the new year starts, seven people employed through Cerro Gordo County will see their employment shifted to County Social Services (CSS) which provides financial support for mental health and disability services programs to individuals in North Central and Northeastern Iowa.
Those seven jobs constitute all of Cerro Gordo's in-county social service positions that make up the broader 22-county region that is CSS.
The move comes at a time when other counties in the agreement, such as Winnebago County, have expressed a desire to leave the CSS region because of accountability, staffing, funding and transparency concerns.
During an October meeting, County Supervisor Chairman Terry Durby said that Winnebago had been wanting to leave the region for a bit. "We need to do this now if we have intention to leave CSS, which we have for the last two years," Durby said.
If an exit does happen in 2020, Winnebago County officials have considered joining Northwest Iowa Care Connections, the mental health region of five counties to the west of Kossuth County.
Hancock County expansion
While Golden Grain Energy is set for a $23 million expansion that would add 10 new jobs and raise its assessed property value to $6.12 million, it is by no means the only grain facility expansion planned in the area in 2020. It is North Iowa, after all.
At a regularly scheduled MaxYield meeting in December, the company's board of directors approved a multi-million dollar expansion project at its Klemme location. According to press release from mid-December, the $4.5 million project is expected to be completed and ready to use by the 2020 harvest.
Once done, the 105-foot diameter grain storage bin will be capable of holding 750,000 bushels and workers will be able to dry 4,000 bushels per hour.
"This is an excellent upgrade for our Klemme area clients and we are excited to get started on the project this spring," MaxYield CEO Keith Heim said of the plan which was proposed after the facility was damaged by storms in September.
Worth County's land development plans
A consistent goal of county and city governments across the North Iowa area is to get as many properties back onto the tax rolls as possible.
In Cerro Gordo County, that's meant putting a new focus on finding delinquent property owners and giving them time to pay their back taxes or selling the properties at prices that would get them earning taxes again.
For Worth County, there's been a push to develop land south of Diamond Jo Casino.
Going back more than a year, the county has been trying to create a nearly 26-acre commercial/retail development off I-35 near the state's Welcome Center. In October, the Worth County Board of Supervisors awarded a $831,000-plus construction contract to Wunsch Construction to develop 11.25 acres of county-owned property. Right in the same neighborhood are 13 acres owned by Diamond Jo who the county has and is negotiating with.
The Diamond Jo land has an assessed value of $850,138, according to property tax records. A similar 45-acre swath of land south of Hwy. 105 and directly east of I-35 is listed for $559,000, according to Realtor.com.
Worth County Supervisor Mark Smeby has said that the businesses most likely to go into the area would be retail or restaurants. He's also made it known that the county would consider investors who might want to buy the property once the infrastructure is in place.
Floyd County looks to motor along on interchange
More than three years after first petitioning the Iowa Department of Transportation to build an overpass near the U.S. 18-U.S. 218-IA 27 interchange, Floyd County officials will continue working with state officials in 2020 to make the petition a reality.
Construction isn't projected to begin until Fall 2021 but there are still proposals and designs to sift through and finalize.
Under the most recent proposal, presented to residents in July 2019, the new exchange would run four lanes (two eastbound and two westbound) with extended on and off ramps on either side.
According to Floyd County Sheriff Jeff Crooks, by far the biggest need for such a change was "the safety aspect."
"We've unfortunately had a few fatalities so the biggest, biggest thing is always safety," Crooks said at the time.
