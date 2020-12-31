A look back at the 'positive things' for Clear Lake in 2020

VIDEO: Road work can be seen taking place along the east stretch of Clear Lake's Main Street on Tuesday.

2020 is a year many won’t soon forget, and the City of Clear Lake is no exception.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory, who’s been in local government for more than 25 years, said this year has been “undoubtedly the most complicated” one for him.

“However, while for many it is a year best forgotten; replete with challenges, tough moments, and disappointments, there were also many positive things that we can celebrate and build upon as we prepare for 2021,” he said.

New businesses opened, construction started, projects were completed and celebrated and the community rallied together to survive and thrive in Clear Lake this year amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Flory and Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb are grateful for the city’s employees and the residents’ support during 2020 and they are optimistic about the city’s future.

“I truly believe that in these next five years, there will be a strong, strong interest in this town with regard to commercial and residential property expansion,” Crabb said. “I’m anxious to see where this town will be going in the next five years. I think it will be a great boon to the area as well as to this part of the state as well as to the North Iowa corridor … We are ready to really take off once again.”