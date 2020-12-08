'A dream for me': Clear Lake native publishes children's book with son, daughter

A dream has come true for a Clear Lake native.
Helen Mackey, formerly Schroeder, recently self-published a children’s book called “Once Upon A Raspberry Poppyseed Muffin” with her adult children, Ben and Patty.
Mackey wrote it, Ben illustrated it, and Patty edited it.
“It was just like a dream for me to work with both of them using their talents,” she said, noting both attended the University of Iowa and majored in art and English, respectively.
The 35-page paperback book follows Azalea, a girl who loves reading fairy tales, as she sets out on a journey through the neighborhood to deliver raspberry poppy seed muffins that her mother baked to her grandmother. Along the way, she encounters some hungry friends.
The characters in “Once Upon A Raspberry Poppyseed Muffin” represent others from well-known fairy tales, like “The Little Red Hen,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and “The Three Little Pigs.”
“I knew I wanted it to be a different take on a fairy tale, but I couldn’t pick just one by itself to fracture, so I had to figure out how to get them all together,” she said.
Mackey’s son, Ben, creatively incorporated details from the original fairy tales, her life and her children’s lives into the book’s illustrations.
For example, there is one scene where Azalea visits one of her friends and at the front porch is a box from Just Right Bed Company, a nod to the “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” story.
In another scene, Azalea’s friend Jack is wearing a Schroeder Farms shirt, which combines Mackey’s maiden name and her childhood upbringing on a farm northeast of Clear Lake.
“I really like it,” she said. “He’s so creative.”
Mackey, who now resides in Ames, is a 1979 Clear Lake High School graduate.
In May 2019, she retired after nearly 20 years as an educational associate with the Ames Community School District.
It was while working in the school that Mackey got the idea to write a children’s book, and about four years ago, she started writing after her children said they’d work with her on it.
She’d work on it, and then let it sit for a bit.
“I was in no real hurry,” Mackey said.
But this summer, she and her children decided it was done, and they ordered several test copies.
In August, she decided to publish “Once Upon A Raspberry Poppyseed Muffin” through Lulu Press Inc., an online print-on-demand, self-publishing and distribution platform, and in November, she listed her book in its online bookstore.
Since publishing the book in November, she’s sold more than 125 books through the Lulu bookstore.
“It’s melting my heart, actually,” Mackey said.
Mackey said she’d like to sell her book through other avenues, like locally owned bookstores, Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the future, but she has to research the steps to do so.
She also plans to pitch it to publishing companies, like Scholastic Corp. and Penguin Random House.
Mackey said it’d be “an ultimate dream” to have Scholastic pick up her book, and it’d be “so cool” to be part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library someday.
“If I never get it with a publisher, I’m fine with that, but it would be fun,” she said.
Mackey said it was a huge honor to collaborate with her son, Ben, 29, who resides in Arizona, and her daughter, Patty, 27, who lives in Iowa, on the book.
“Both are so good at what they do,” she said.
Mackey said now that “Once Upon A Raspberry Poppyseed Muffin” has been published, her children are asking her when she wants to write another one.
And there will be another one, she said.
“The next one’s going to have dinosaurs in it,” Mackey said.
She also plans to return to the classroom as a substitute teacher.
For more information or to purchase “Once Upon A Raspberry Poppyseed Muffin,” visit lulu.com and search for the book title.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
