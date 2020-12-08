'A dream for me': Clear Lake native publishes children's book with son, daughter

Since publishing the book in November, she’s sold more than 125 books through the Lulu bookstore.

“It’s melting my heart, actually,” Mackey said.

Mackey said she’d like to sell her book through other avenues, like locally owned bookstores, Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the future, but she has to research the steps to do so.

She also plans to pitch it to publishing companies, like Scholastic Corp. and Penguin Random House.

Mackey said it’d be “an ultimate dream” to have Scholastic pick up her book, and it’d be “so cool” to be part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library someday.

“If I never get it with a publisher, I’m fine with that, but it would be fun,” she said.

Mackey said it was a huge honor to collaborate with her son, Ben, 29, who resides in Arizona, and her daughter, Patty, 27, who lives in Iowa, on the book.

“Both are so good at what they do,” she said.

Mackey said now that “Once Upon A Raspberry Poppyseed Muffin” has been published, her children are asking her when she wants to write another one.

And there will be another one, she said.