A dozen Iowans seek state Supreme Court appointment

Immediately after the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select three nominees. Their names will be forwarded to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will have 30 days in which to appoint the new justice.

Iowans can submit written comments about the qualifications of applicants to commission members via email no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at the email addresses on the State Judicial Nominating Commission website and by email to the secretary of the commission at sjnc@iowa.gov.

The commission consists of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate. The names of the commissioners are on the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission’s website.