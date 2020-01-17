You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
A conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken
0 comments
alert top story

A conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When retired 3-star Navy Admiral Mike Franken was growing up on far western side of Sioux County, about three miles from the South Dakota border, in a self-described 54-person "burgh" called Lebanon, he had dreams of being a doctor. 

The same local doctor birthed him and his eight siblings and was such a stalwart member of Franken's extended family that Franken saw him as a kindred spirit. Someone who thought locally but still wanted to serve mankind.

In the decades upon decades since Franken grew up on the very low fringe of the middle class, in a place without even a stop sign, he's held a lot of jobs: a nearly 40-year Navy vet, a farmhand, a welder in his dad's machine shop, a hog-kill plant worker, a math tutor and a bouncer. Basically everything but a doctor. Yet that inclination toward servitude has to clung to Franken the whole way through.

He says it's a big part of why he's running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

"My father was a blacksmith, in essence, earning every penny he made in his machine shop," Franken recounted. "But all of us kids had an opportunity, working full time and part time jobs, after high school, to pay for college and a better way forward. I’m not so sure that’s entirely available to everyone today and I would like to be a part of that successful future for the state of Iowa."

Franken said that since he jumped into the race, in August, and has toured around the state, he's been struck by the elegance people have when they talk about what's affecting them. And what they've said as stuck with him.

"I’m also a little bit struck by the slow degradation of small town Iowa which was rather unfortunate. There are some hopeful signs in many of the towns and counties I’ve been in," Franken relayed. "But I’m also a bit struck by how there’s a large divide in wealth as well. I’m not so sure that all the rungs that one would want to climb in life are available to every Iowan, equally, like it was when I was growing up in the 1960s and 1970s."

Though it's already a crowded Democratic field to potentially unseat one-term Republican Senator Joni Ernst, Franken said there's enough in terms of temperament and experience to differentiate him from his fellow candidates. 

Franken sat down with the Globe Gazette to run through some of those differences.

Youth and service

Growing up with as many siblings as you did, what was your family dynamic like? Where did you fit in as the youngest? There were six girls stacked on top so, to this day, I’m still their little brother. They care for the well-being of their little brother and they’re happy that I had a successful military career and I survived and I returned home to continue my service to this country. 

I learned to be the little brother and a compatriot of women and I think that served me well both professionally and personally. They were fabulous role models for me, in their lives. As was my brother. And we lost one brother along the way, but we had a good family. I think that’s what marks a lot of Iowan families.

You grew up wanting to be a doctor; when did that shift toward your Navy career? Why did that shift happen? I was headed down that road, as a biochemistry major in college, and going to medical school, when my brother enticed me into going to medical school at the age of 28, instead of the age of 22, and goofing off a few years in the Navy to see the world.

Without a lot of conference with anyone else, I made that fateful phone call and said would you care to take me in as an ensign in the United States Navy? And they said sure. 

It took me three weeks to get the nerve to tell my mom that I was joining the Navy but, once that was done, off I went. I thought I would just stay for a short hitch and instead of four years it turned out to be almost 40.

Were your folks unequivocally supportive or did they have reservations? Back then, parents were laissez faire when it came to what kids were doing. I remember, distinctly, my mother standing at the door as I drove my 1967 Ford Galaxy 500 fastback two-door up the hill and she just wiped her eye. But she didn’t put up a fight at all. It was: "Hey, you wanna join the Navy, go for it."

Naval career

When did you first make it into a command position in the Navy? My first command was as the commanding officer of a ship: the U.S.S. Winston Churchill. I was assigned to that ship in 1999. I left it in 2002, a long command tour. When 9/11 happened, I got involved in a lot of Pentagon work. A lot of strategy policy. Operations overseas doing high technology things. One thing lead to another and I made admiral in 2007 and proceeded on that career, which is an entirely different toolkit.

How would you describe your leadership when you first started out? Has it changed at all since? It hasn’t changed. It hasn’t changed at all. We had the highest reenlistment rate of any unit in the United States Navy. We were at 96%. We won the Golden Anchor award for re-enlistments. I was a servant leader. I tried to be a servant leader. I didn’t ask anybody to do anything that I wasn’t happy to do.

How do you think then that those skills you used would translate to political office? Stay genuine. Put on no plastics. I want to be the senator for everyone. I won’t agree with everybody, and they won’t agree with me, but I will have a rationale for why I’m doing what I’m doing. And you’ll understand my rationale. You may not agree with it, but you’ll understand.

Politics

And you think that's a problem today? Not being able to take the long view? I think there are quite a few issues. The first time I served on Capital Hill was in 1996 ... I was chosen to go on the Democratic side. I went to work with Ted Kennedy. He had never had a military person before but he welcomed me with open arms ...I did his foreign policy. His military portfolio. And even agriculture in the state of Massachusetts. And I had no issues with that whatsoever. We worked across the aisle. There were no issues. You knew where your decision space was. You minimized the distance between culture and the political realm. 

Today, we’ve got a huge divide. And you’ve got a group of people pulling back on politics to increase the divide. And you’ve got others trying to push it.

What issues are driving that divide? There is a wider divide in economics in this nation. Let’s face it, it’s true. The fact today that a farmer in Iowa pays more than the average Fortune 500 company in taxes is ridiculous. 

Everybody agrees with that so we need to fix that. There are more of us than there are of them. The problem is that they control the levers of decision-making.  So I suggest it’s time for us to step forward and use that initiative that Iowans are known for and reverse the course to build a more prosperous future. 

When you're pitching yourself to voters, what are you saying that separates you from your challengers? I am the only rural candidate. I’m the only science-based candidate. I come from a science background. I have a broader world perspective on things. 

I’m also an international person. I’ve lived overseas. I know trade policy and international agreements. Different cultures and different religions, none of that is new to me. I understand matters of the world.

If you want to look at the budget, on a large scale, from the authorizing side to the appropriations side, I’ve worked for those issues. 

I understand what’s key on the Republican side and what’s key on the Democratic side and where that common ground exists and how to get things done on the hill.

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Poll shows Ernst vulnerable, PAC for rival says

Poll shows Ernst vulnerable, PAC for rival says

  • Updated

A new poll on Iowa’s U.S. Senate race finds that Sen. Joni Ernst leads her Democratic Party-backed challenger by 6 points until they are told about allegations the incumbent Republican accepted campaign contributions from undisclosed donors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News