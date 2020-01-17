A conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken

I learned to be the little brother and a compatriot of women and I think that served me well both professionally and personally. They were fabulous role models for me, in their lives. As was my brother. And we lost one brother along the way, but we had a good family. I think that’s what marks a lot of Iowan families.

You grew up wanting to be a doctor; when did that shift toward your Navy career? Why did that shift happen? I was headed down that road, as a biochemistry major in college, and going to medical school, when my brother enticed me into going to medical school at the age of 28, instead of the age of 22, and goofing off a few years in the Navy to see the world.

Without a lot of conference with anyone else, I made that fateful phone call and said would you care to take me in as an ensign in the United States Navy? And they said sure.

It took me three weeks to get the nerve to tell my mom that I was joining the Navy but, once that was done, off I went. I thought I would just stay for a short hitch and instead of four years it turned out to be almost 40.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}