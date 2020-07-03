'A beautiful gift': Clear Lake opens splash pad ahead of Fourth of July weekend

She and her son enjoyed the city’s old splash pad last year, so they decided to check out the new one.

“It’s awesome,” Webb said. “Not many towns have something like this.”

Megan Brandrup, of Clear Lake, decided to spend her day off at City Beach with her 2-year-old son, Hendrix.

Brandrup, originally from the West Coast where splash pads are more common, said the new splash pad is a great feature for Clear Lake to have and anticipates she and her son will spend a lot of time there this summer.

“He’s a fish,” she said. “We’ll be spending a lot of time here and at the beach.”

Brittany Hultman, of Mason City, and her 2-year-old Rowan Brandt-Hultman ventured to Clear Lake Friday morning, as well.

Hultman, who used to reside in Clear Lake, said they came to check out the new splash pad.

“The old one was great, but this is better,” she said. “It’s a place for kids to come and have fun.”