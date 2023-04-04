The 84th North Iowa Band Festival celebration will be May 25-29 in downtown Mason City. The theme for the annual Memorial Day weekend festival is “All-American Band Festival.”

According to a press release, the North Iowa Band Festival committee will honor Ruth Miller and the late Rosie Hussey as this year’s grand marshals. Miller and Hussey once worked for the Chamber of Commerce, with Miller serving as the first female executive director west of the Mississippi in a town larger than 2,500 people. Hussey will be honored posthumously as a grand marshal and her family members will walk in her memory in the parade.

The Grand Marshal Award was started in 1937 to recognize an individual or group that has made a significant contribution to the development, history, or success of the North Iowa Band Festival and the greater North Iowa community, or a person of national prominence.

The Klempnauer Award was started in 1993 to recognize an individual who has made a significant contribution to the development, history, or success of the North Iowa Band Festival, typically an individual or organization that works behind the scenes to ensure the event’s success.

This year’s recipient, Bill Stangler, embodies the spirit of the designation. As the city’s operations and maintenance manager, Stangler works tirelessly to ensure the festival runs smoothly, according to the press release.

Call for parade entries

Entries are being accepted for the Band Festival parade scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Applications received after May 20 are subject to a $25 late fee. Placement in the parade is based upon receipt of the entry form which is available at www.nibandfest.com and at the Chamber of Commerce office.

Friends of the Festival

The Friends of the Festival campaign is underway. Charitable donations are used to support the free family entertainment offered throughout Memorial Day weekend. Contributions can be directed to: North Iowa Band Festival Foundation in care of the Chamber of Commerce, 9 N. Federal Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.