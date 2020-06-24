70 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in Cerro Gordo County in past two weeks

To expand on Schickel's message, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, who was the weekly guest for the press conference, said that this particular spike is at least partially owed to a younger demographic. "That spike that we’re seeing is in younger people so we’re encouraging them to really be paying attention to that."

During his portion of the press conference, Brinkley said that the police department has tried to do its part in minimizing spread by doing more work over the phone, utilizing personal protective equipment and maintaining distance (when possible) while out in the field. "Every day for us we tried to make the best decisions we could for our staff and for our community," Brinkley summarized.

And as a small payoff from those practices, Brinkley said that no officer in the department has tested positive for COVID-19, though there's been a close call.

Along with adjusting to working during an ongoing pandemic, Brinkley said that the department has also had to adjust to policing in a present reality where there is heightened scrutiny on law enforcement in the weeks since George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.