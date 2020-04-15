6 new, 'probable' cases now in Cerro Gordo, officials address mental health concerns

During the latest weekly COVID-19 press conference from Mason City officials on Wednesday afternoon, there wasn't a single topic of focus or just one key emphasis.
Instead, experts in public health, mental health and labor joined Mayor Bill Schickel to apprise residents of what they're doing and what can be done to help during a pandemic and economic downturn.
From the public health side, Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Service Manager Karen Crimmings said that their nurses are "continually monitoring for new cases seven days a week."
When a new case is confirmed, the department makes sure to contact the individual and stay in routine contact with them not only to see how they're getting along but to offer guidance and education through the situation. Crimmings said that one added benefit of such calls is that it allows the Department to monitor any household contacts for possible spread.
Through this week so far, 929 tests have been conducted in Cerro Gordo County and there have been 14 confirmed cases along with at least six other probable cases.
"A probable case is an individual who has been in close contact with someone who has been lab confirmed for COVID-19 and is now showing symptoms as well," Crimmings summarized. She then went on to point out that there are likely cases that haven't been confirmed because the individual in question is asymptomatic which is part of why it's important to take as many social distancing and quarantining measures as possible.
For mental health concerns, MercyOne clinical psychologist Brent Seaton joined the discussion to offer bits of advice to people during a time of heightened anxiety, stress and depression.
"It’s important during this time that we allow each other to talk about the losses we’re experiencing," Seaton emphasized early in his time. And as he pointed out: Those losses are just of one variety or another, they are legion.
"Part of what we’re going through is a lot of grief and loss: loss of sense of safety, loss of social connections, loss of financial security," Seaton said.
Along with having those sometimes difficult conversations, Seaton pointed out that it's necessary to continue maintaining healthy habits related to dieting and exercise during this time as well as keeping up a routine sleep schedule. And practice some self care.
"There are times when it’s important to just turn off the television," he noted. If music is a salve, use that. Indulge in a comedy.
On the labor front, Iowa Workforce Development Administrator Michael Witt said that his office has been working to process the influx of claims it's received in recent weeks while also directing people to the most relevant assistance needed for their situation.
As of now, unemployment claims across the state are above 100,000 but Witt said it's difficult to say right now just how many of those are within Mason City or Cerro Gordo County as a whole. But those numbers could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
However there is up-to-date data on claims for the "North Iowa Small Business Recovery Fund" that was recently unveiled by the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation and the City of Mason City.
Schickel said that there have been 176 pre-applications and 58 full applications to that fund whose initial deadline is Friday. Most of those requests for assistance have come from retail and restaurants.
Along with any economic concerns, Schickel said that city officials and health officials are having regular conversations with local businesses about potential health issues. According to him, the city is reaching out to employers to make sure that they are aware of social distancing measures.
"Businesses by and large are doing an outstanding job of setting an example," Schickel said.
