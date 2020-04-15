6 new, 'probable' cases now in Cerro Gordo, officials address mental health concerns

"Part of what we’re going through is a lot of grief and loss: loss of sense of safety, loss of social connections, loss of financial security," Seaton said.

Along with having those sometimes difficult conversations, Seaton pointed out that it's necessary to continue maintaining healthy habits related to dieting and exercise during this time as well as keeping up a routine sleep schedule. And practice some self care.

"There are times when it’s important to just turn off the television," he noted. If music is a salve, use that. Indulge in a comedy.

On the labor front, Iowa Workforce Development Administrator Michael Witt said that his office has been working to process the influx of claims it's received in recent weeks while also directing people to the most relevant assistance needed for their situation.