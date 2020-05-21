52 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Wright County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Surveillance testing of large employers in Wright County has dramatically increased the number of COVID-19 cases.

None of the employees that tested positive in the surveillance testing showed any symptoms of COVID-19. With 50 test results still outstanding, 192 people received negative results, while 52 tested positive. 294 were tested in the county this week.

Wright County has also seen an increase in positives test results from people outside of the larger employers surveillance program. Of these, some have shown symptoms of COVID-19.

“All individuals that test positive whether they have shown symptoms or not are being contacted and instructed to isolate and we are conducting contact tracing,” said Sandy McGrath, Wright County Epidemiology.

Wright County Health Department and Iowa Specialty Hospitals will continue to do surveillance testing and contact tracing of larger employers but are asking the public to protect themselves and others.

