43 North Iowa announced its Dancing for the Dream event will be 6-9 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at the Surf Ballroom and Museum in Clear Lake.

The annual fundraiser's goal is to raise $65,000 for 43 North Iowa's Mission and features dance performances by:

Kevin Orcutt, MercyOne with Noemi Cruz-Orcutt, Mint Springs Dentistry

Dr. Brett Cornish with Dana Cornish, Cornish Family Chiropractic

Jon Benson with Nikole Benson, Tugs Daycare & Preschool

Lindsey James, Visit Mason City with Dan Holmlund, Access Systems

Majors Geffory & Leti Crowell, The Salvation Army

Jaime Copley, Sukup Manufacturing with daughter, Gabby.

Krista Ditsworth, NIACC with Mitch Ditsworth, Dent Master

Tammy Hoffman, Private Music Instructor with Michael Hoffman, Edward Jones

According to a press release, silent and live auctions will be held throughout the night. Live auction items include a seven- to 10-day stay in Florida, a firetruck ride around Clear Lake, gourmet dinners for eight – including a murder mystery, lake dinner, Bikes and Brews, football and more. Attendees also bid on a select number of auction baskets curated for many tastes and budgets.

Tickets will soon be available at the Becker Center, 1225 S Harrison Ave; JobLink, 315 N Delaware Ave; and 43 North Iowa administrative offices, 111 Second Street NE, all in Mason City.

Tickets can also be ordered by texting D4D to 41444, visiting https://igfn.us/form/5rwg6A or by calling Andrea at 641-423-3301.

Admission is $60.00 each which includes a chance to play Deal or No Deal (one person gets to try to win up to $1000.) Limited tables of 8 or booths are available with a small upcharge.