43 North Iowa has acquired the former Globe Gazette building as part of a two-year expansion of mental health services in the area.

The building, located at North Washington Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest in Mason City, will be home to a 15-bed residential facility, according to John Derryberry, executive director of 43 North Iowa.

Additional undertakings by the organization include plans for Crisis Stabilization Center (CSC) to be located at the current 43 North Iowa administration office at 111 Second St NE. The CSC will offer 3 to 5 days of staffed care to ease clients through times of extreme difficulty.

For those who need more assistance in regaining or building independent-living skills, 43 North Iowa will also operate a four-bed, fully staffed home utilizing the Intensive Residential Services Home (IRSH) program. The program allows residents to integrate all aspects of treatment and support into their daily lives to build successful habits.

Derryberry, his staff, and the coordinators at Central Iowa Community Services have been studying community needs for quite some time now.

"We engage in expansion only after extensive talks with other local service providers, including the Mason City Police Department, MercyOne staff and other agencies. We really make sure we're meeting a need before we make plans."

The three new residential centers will allow for varying types of community-based care to best address individual needs. Crisis stabilization gives clients a 24 hour, seven day a week, safe and supportive place to work through mental health or situational crises in a short term setting.

Assistance will be mainly offered in the downtown area, allowing ease of access to services and for 43 North Iowa to focus its staff resources where they are needed most.

The 15-bed residential care facility will offer living space, treatment and community integration, while the IRSH program is designed to help clients living with a mental health diagnosis who have not been successful with stable, self-supported housing.