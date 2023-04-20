Support Women United in the Second Annual '100 Women United for Change' on Monday, April 24, at Fat Hill Brewing, Mason City. Proceeds will benefit programs serving women-led households living in poverty.

According to a press release, Women United is a program within the United Way of North Central Iowa. Women United is led by its members – women across Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Hancock, Worth, Franklin, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Kossuth counties. The organization's mission is to reduce the impact of gender-based economic inequality on female-led households.