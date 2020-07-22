21 current hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County

According to Versteeg, the district, like others throughout the state, has three components to its learning plan for the fall semester: in-person learning, continuous learning such as online or remote learning and some kind of hybrid of the two. Based on surveying that the district has done, Versteeg said that about 30% of district families are interested in going the continuous learning route.

For kids coming back to school, Versteeg made it clear that the district is doing a whole host of things to keep students and staff safe. That includes: new visitor procedures so that people can't just come and go as they please, new cleaning procedures, disabling drinking fountains, no large indoor group meetings, maintaining social distancing in and out of the classroom and encouraging everyone to wear masks.

"We know our parents and employers all want school to open and so do we," Versteeg said. "As a community, these decisions we make have an impact about the start of school on August 24."