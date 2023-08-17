Bolan will hold its 20th town fall event at the Barton No. 2 schoolhouse on Saturday August 26. Residents and former students will celebrated the building's 100th anniversary with an all-school photo and history program.

Festivities kick off at 8 a.m. with the Bolan Schoolhouse and Cultural Center pancake breakfast and the UWF Bazaar. Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and a free will donation is accepted. The bazaar goes on until 1 p.m.

At 8:30 a.m., Sam Crosser of Osage will play jazz piano while registration for the Linda Kenison Lindsay Memorial Bike Ride begins. The ride departs at 9 a.m. T-shirts can be ordered in advance or on the day of the event.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy pie and ice cream with the Bolan community. At 11 a.m. scalloped potatoes and ham with coleslaw, fresh baked bread and homemade jam will be served. This luncheon is handicap accessible and take-outs will be provided.

For more info, contact Lori Willert, 641-903-9472, lwillert@wctatel.net.