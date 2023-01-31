2023 Winter Dance Party weekend features something for everyone

North Iowa's annual tribute to Buddy Holly, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and Ritchie Valens kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 1, with the Winter Dance Party Kids' Show.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday feature classic dance parties with new and old favorites including John Mueller's Winter Dance Party, Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets as well as The Slim Jim Phantom Trio featuring Jenny Vee.

Fans and visitors will find tours, films, art from the period, live music and more at satellite locations. Wrapping up the weekend Sunday is the Rock and Roll Champagne Brunch at the Legacy Grill on Buddy Holly Place in Clear Lake.

New this year are guided tours of the Carl Fox house. The fully restored dwelling was home to Carl Fox, who built the original Surf Ballroom in 1933. That building was destroyed by fire in 1947, leading to the construction of the present ballroom on North Shore Drive.

2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the "new" Surf Ballroom, and new fans are something Surf staffers see a lot of.

"We see hundreds of local school children each year with the kids' show. The Fifties music may not be their favorite style, but they love the show and party that's just for them," Surf Ballroom and Museum Director Laurie Lietz said.

For most folks, though, the music is the draw. It's a time for memories from long ago. After 15 years, Lietz knows what attendees are looking for. "Not just the performers but the families are aging, and while we love to have those original performers, we now also feature cover bands and those that have been influenced by the 'big three.'"

Tradition is a big part of the Winter Dance Party for many visitors. The Legends Lunch held at the Best Western Holiday Inn is a nearly 40-year-old affair that began as the British Buddy Holly Society Luncheon and continues to this day.

Both the Lake Theatre and Clear Lake Arts center will run documentary films during the celebration. Lake Theatre will feature "The Day the Music Died/American Pie," a 2022 documentary featuring singer/songwriter Don McLean. The Clear Lake Arts Center is showing the film "Bopper & Me."

Tickets are available for the full weekend or individual nights at SurfBallroom.com or by calling 641-357-6151.