The Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting North Iowa area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Sept. 10, at NIACC in Mason City, according to a press release.

There is no fee to register for the walk, however, all participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer’s Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and, ultimately, a cure.

Participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease, the release said.

Registration for the walk will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and then the walk, which begins at 1:00 p.m.

The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.