2022 Chamber Cup brings friendly competition to downtown Mason City

The Fourth Annual Chamber Cup, held in downtown Mason City Thursday, was filled with laughter, relays, races and friendly competition.

The events included a pom-pom routine, an office relay race, hula hoop contest, tug of war, jump rope, dress-for-the-office relay, office chair race and office chair soccer. Each team scored points for being in the top four positions as well as extra points for social media posts.

“We are big on health and workplace happiness, and an event like this promotes both of those things,” said Jon Prebeck from First Citizens Bank.

Sixteen business teams participated in this year’s event: Bergland and Cram Architects, Cent Credit Union, two teams from First Citizens Bank, Hogan-Hansen PC, two teams from IOOF Home, Jane Fischer and Associates LLC, Main Street Mason City, Mason City Parks and Rec, North Iowa Community Action, two teams from NIACC, the City of Mason City team, U.S. Bank and Clear Lake Bank and Trust.

The first-place winner was the Hogan-Hansen PC team. First Citizens Bank took second place and Bergland and Cram Architects came in third.

Scott Borcherding, of Bergland and Cram, said their office has been participating since the first year the Mason City Chamber has been putting on this event. “It’s a great way to get out of the office for the afternoon, meet other businesses downtown and the people who work in those businesses, and have a great time,” he said.

“It’s team building for all of us,” said Sarah Heinz, also from Bergland and Cram. “We all get to spend time together as an office and as a group and we cheer each other on.”

This year’s Gold Cup sponsor was First Citizens Bank. Silver Sponsors were Bergland and Cram Architects, Cargill, Holiday Inn Express, Jane Fischer and Associates LLC, Mercy One North Iowa, POET Biorefining of Hanlontown and Sukup Manufacturing.