181,000 Iowans now seeking unemployment benefits due to COVID-19

The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481.

Most unemployment claims should be paid to Iowans in seven to 10 days from when they were filed, said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, speaking at state Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Thursday press conference.

Though Iowa so far has not charged employers whose workers have filed claims as a result of COVID-19, Townsend on Thursday announced that officials will start doing so after the state’s unemployment compensation trust fund reaches a “trigger” figure of $950 million — with $1.13 billion currently in the fund.

This “trigger” will help ensure employers’ baseline tax rates are not affected, Townsend said.

IWD anticipates that CARES Act benefits will be paid next week, including the additional $600 weekly benefit amount as well as unemployment claims for the self-employed, independent contractors, freelancers, gig economy workers and not-for-profit employees.