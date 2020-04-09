181,000 Iowans now seeking unemployment benefits due to COVID-19

Iowa claims for unemployment insurance shot up again over the week of March 29 to April 4, amounting to more than 181,000 people seeking benefits after COVID-19 cost them their jobs over the past three weeks.
There were 67,334 initial claims in Iowa reported by the U.S. Department of Labor, filed between March 29 and April 4, Iowa Workforce Development announced Thursday.
The state paid out $27.6 million in unemployment insurance benefits for the week. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 92,962.
Iowa’s claims break down into 64,187 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, plus 3,147 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live out of state.
In the two previous weeks, the state received 55,963 and 58,453 claims, respectively. By comparison, there were 2,221 unemployment claims around a month ago, for the week ending March 7, and 1,780 claims roughly one year ago, for the week ending April 6, 2019.
The industries that showed the most claims were: health care and social assistance, 9,632; manufacturing 9,218; retail trade, 8,088; accommodation and food service, 7,123; and construction 2,696.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday announced that 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481.
Most unemployment claims should be paid to Iowans in seven to 10 days from when they were filed, said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, speaking at state Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Thursday press conference.
Though Iowa so far has not charged employers whose workers have filed claims as a result of COVID-19, Townsend on Thursday announced that officials will start doing so after the state’s unemployment compensation trust fund reaches a “trigger” figure of $950 million — with $1.13 billion currently in the fund.
This “trigger” will help ensure employers’ baseline tax rates are not affected, Townsend said.
IWD anticipates that CARES Act benefits will be paid next week, including the additional $600 weekly benefit amount as well as unemployment claims for the self-employed, independent contractors, freelancers, gig economy workers and not-for-profit employees.
The $600 weekly benefits will be retroactive for claims effective March 29. Claims for the self-employed can be retroactive to Feb. 2 if there was a reduction in income or loss of employment related to the pandemic.
Townsend cautioned that workers are disqualified from receiving those funds if they voluntarily quit their jobs during the pandemic, rather than being laid off or having hours reduced as a result.
The CARES Act benefits would not be taken from Iowa’s unemployment compensation trust fund, she said.
Iowa Workforce Development did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday as to when workers could expect to start receiving those federal funds.
