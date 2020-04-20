130 state prison inmates tested; two staff and one inmate positive for COVID-19

Skinner said her department is coordinating more testing with public health officials in the coming days and weeks to “prevent and mitigate the introduction of COVID into the institutions,” including the deployment of “clean teams” to disinfect high-traffic or possibly contaminated areas and to quarantine offenders who have or are likely to COVID-19 and prevent their transfer to another facility or release.

Visiting has been suspended at all DOC institutions until further notice, she said, and all inmates are screened at intake and quarantined for 14 days and all staff in prisons are to wear masks and individuals incarcerated are strongly encouraged to wear masks. All inmates at the Coralville prison are required to wear masks since there has been a positive case and their temperatures are checked twice daily along with placing any inmate with COVID-19 symptoms in special quarantine.

Skinner said Iowa’s prisons have been reduced from 8,495 inmates last month to a population of 8,370 on Monday – a count that was the lowest since June 30, 2017, but still 20.7 percent over design capacity. Since March 1, 811 offenders have been released from prison but another 748 were admitted.