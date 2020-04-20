130 state prison inmates tested; two staff and one inmate positive for COVID-19

JOHNSTON — Iowa’s prison chief reported Monday that two staff members and inmate have tested positive for coronavirus at a time when her agency and the state’s Board of Parole are working to try to reduce the number of offenders confined in close quarters at the state’s nine prisons.
Beth Skinner, director of the state Department of Corrections (DOC), confirmed that a second correctional officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville tested positive for COVID-19, but she noted the employee had not been at work since April 9 so DOC officials did not expect there had been any exposure to inmates or staff.
“Our hearts are with this member of the team and hope they recover soon,” Skinner said during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily COVID-19 news briefing, telling reporters her department has tested 130 inmates with a “few pending” but so far one offender and two staff have been identified as positive for the virus. Also, the department’s community-based corrections (CBC) system has reported positive COVID-19 results in 10 offenders and four staff members, she said.
“We had been expecting positive cases and have been planning for months,” the DOC director said.
Skinner told reporters her department has implemented pre-established action steps and procedures for identifying COVID-19 contacts with staff and offenders and quarantining those exposed. The agency is taking “every appropriate measure to ensure that the impact on staff and inmates can be mitigated as much as possible,” she said.
Skinner said her department is coordinating more testing with public health officials in the coming days and weeks to “prevent and mitigate the introduction of COVID into the institutions,” including the deployment of “clean teams” to disinfect high-traffic or possibly contaminated areas and to quarantine offenders who have or are likely to COVID-19 and prevent their transfer to another facility or release.
Visiting has been suspended at all DOC institutions until further notice, she said, and all inmates are screened at intake and quarantined for 14 days and all staff in prisons are to wear masks and individuals incarcerated are strongly encouraged to wear masks. All inmates at the Coralville prison are required to wear masks since there has been a positive case and their temperatures are checked twice daily along with placing any inmate with COVID-19 symptoms in special quarantine.
Skinner said Iowa’s prisons have been reduced from 8,495 inmates last month to a population of 8,370 on Monday – a count that was the lowest since June 30, 2017, but still 20.7 percent over design capacity. Since March 1, 811 offenders have been released from prison but another 748 were admitted.
“We’re working closely with the Board of Parole, which has authority to release those that would like succeed in a community setting,” Skinner said Monday. “Together our agencies are working to find a balance between good public safety and the safety of the institutions for our staff and those incarcerated.”
She said 482 offenders have been approved for release and another 92 for future releases. The department is assessing the number of available CBC residential beds and is “exercising our options to keep these individuals in their communities as long as it does not pose and imminent public safety risk while working with county sheriffs to stop admissions and revocations from county jails during the coronavirus outbreak.
Also Monday, Skinner said Iowa Prison Industries has been instrumental in producing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other items need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including 62,378 masks, 6,305 face shields, 7,661 gowns and 16,060 gallons of hand sanitizer.
