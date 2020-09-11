110th anniversary of Historic Park Inn is commemorated

A small gathering was held on Federal Plaza in Mason City on Thursday, marking the 110th anniversary of the Historic Park Inn, the only remaining Frank Lloyd Wright hotel in the world.
The historic North Iowa landmark has seen a number of iterations along the way, originally housing a hotel and bank, and later served as office space and harbored a storefront to Moorman’s Clothiers, which has since relocated to the building directly across the plaza.
After a massive restoration undertaking, overseen by non-profit committee Wright on the Park, was completed in 2011, the century-old building was reopened as an upscale hotel, featuring an event ballroom, restaurant and lounge. Its interior is nearly all original, but modern amenities have been introduced to the location, such as heated bathroom floors, accent lighting and flat-screen TVs.
Peggy Bang, Educator and Events Committee Chair at WOTP, said as a former art teacher, she recognized the importance of Frank Lloyd Wright designs. “I knew right away that anything that Wright had designed needed to be preserved,” Bang said. So, she and a group of around 12 others who were like-minded, started with Mason City’s Stockman House, and moved along from there.
Wright on the Park continues to fundraise for the building’s upkeep, as well as the promotion of the area’s achievements in architecture, which prior to the pandemic, had been a driver of year round tourism. The organization raises the money through special events, guided tours, and sales from a gift shop on the plaza.
One such item for sale is a book written by former WOTP president Pat Schultz. Her book “Amazing Women of Early Mason City,” highlights the stories of 50 women and their contributions to the worlds of business, civics, education, and the like.
Schultz, who is a retired teacher, said her initial inspiration started with some research into the original bank side of the Wright building. She said she was surprised to learn that a woman, Mary Emsley Adams, was president of City National Bank when it was moved across the street (coincidentally, from the building Moorman’s now occupies) into the newly designed structure.
From there, Schultz began to wonder how many other local women had made waves in their lifetimes but had not been included as a noted chapter of Mason City’s history.
“I began to find articles about women and it was amazing what women were doing here," Schultz said.
Schultz donated the content of the book to Wright on the Park to publish and sell copies. She forfeited any profit, and instead wanted to put the proceeds back into the organization.
Lisa Grouette is a photographer and reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
