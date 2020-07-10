$100K anonymous donation jump-starts inclusive playground

Maulsby and her husband, Grant, of Clear Lake, who are the parents of two children with autism, launched the project’s fundraising with the “Everybody WINS when Everybody Plays” event, including entertainment, food and silent and live auction, in May 2018.

Since then, the Everybody Plays Committee has hosted multiple fundraisers as well as received private and business donations and grants.

In March, the committee was forced to postpone its adult prom fundraiser due to the coronavirus.

Maulsby said the committee has seen slow, steady progress over the years, and she is excited to see their vision coming to full realization.

“I’m so grateful for the community we live in because it’s a community that really cares and rallies around everybody,” she said.

The Maulsbys came up with the idea for the Everybody Plays inclusive playground more than three years ago while visiting Ankeny’s inclusive playground with their children.

Maulsby said more funding is needed to complete the project in its original scope, and the committee is inviting more community partners to participate.