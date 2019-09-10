Free flu shots will be given from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 17 at the Veterans/Public Health/Conservation building, 545 State Street in Garner. A V.A. Nurse will administer them. All Veterans are welcome.
Tuesday, Oct. 15 is the deadline to submit names for the Hancock County Veterans monument complex at the courthouse. The VA office anticipates current names to be added by Veterans’ Day.
Applications for next year’s Honor Flight via “Brushy Creek” are now being taken. Flights are free to WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans. However the hosts have a significant imbalance of donations from businesses, organizations and individuals in Hancock County.
For questions or more information, contact the Hancock County Veterans Affair at 641-923-4427 or stop by 545 State Street, Garner on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.