Team: Newman Catholic Knights
Co-coaches: Adam Boehmer (Newman assistant for 14 yrs.); Leland Foster (Newman assistant for 15 yrs.)
2018-19 Record: 15-9
What to look for in 2019-20:
We as coaches know we have a young group this year. We are going to focus on getting a little better every day. Our goals are for all to improve, and have some new leaders really step up in the room. Help these young guys learn as much as possible.
We will be looking for great things from our seniors. I know they all want to get to further come tournament time than last season. We are hoping we can stay healthy enough through the year to keep all the weight classes full for dual meets.
Returning starters:
Cael Wollner, senior
Logan Allison, senior
Clayton Smith, senior
Nash Holmgaard, sophomore
Holden Hensley, sophomore
Henry Determan, sophomore
Roster:
Freshmen - Landon Jacobs, Hank Brandenburg and Pete Miller, Landon Kohler
Sophmores - Tarren Cunningham, Henry Determan, Scott Heinselman, Dylan Prestholt, Nash Holmgaard, Holden Hensley, Coy Smith,Nat Bosch
Junior - Fabian Brandenburg
Seniors - Cael Wollner, Clayton Smith and Logan Allison
