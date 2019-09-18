Northwood-Kensett 3, Newman Catholic 2

The Newman Catholic volleyball team lost to Northwood-Kensett in five sets on Tuesday, as the Knights fell to 1-9 on the season. 

The Knights won set one and set three, by scores of 28-26, and 25-21, respectively. But the Vikings took the second, fourth, and fifth sets, all by close scores of 25-22, 26-24, and 15-13. 

Senior Natalie Cordle had a team-high nine kills for the Vikings, while senior Jaela Parks led the team with 14 assits. Junior Brylee Hoppner paced the team in digs, finishing with 17 on the day. 

Northwood-Kensett will play again on Tuesday at Central Springs, while Newman Catholic will play on Thursday at West Hancock. 

