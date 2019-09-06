Nashua-Plainfield 3, Newman Catholic 0

The Newman Catholic volleyball team dropped its third straight match, losing to Nashua-Plainfield in straight sets. 

The Knights lost the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22 respectively. In the third set, the Knights fell 25-14 for the game-deciding loss. 

The Knights fell to 0-3 with the loss. Their next match is on Tuesday, at West Fork. 

