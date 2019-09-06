Nashua-Plainfield 3, Newman Catholic 0
The Newman Catholic volleyball team dropped its third straight match, losing to Nashua-Plainfield in straight sets.
The Knights lost the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22 respectively. In the third set, the Knights fell 25-14 for the game-deciding loss.
The Knights fell to 0-3 with the loss. Their next match is on Tuesday, at West Fork.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.