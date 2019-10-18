The Newman Catholic girls cross country team won the Top of Iowa Conference cross country meet at NIACC on Thursday, as the Knights finished with three runners in the top ten.
The Knights finished with an average time of 21:45, and a spread of just 37 seconds.
Nashua-Plainfield finished second overall, with Osage finishing third.
Freshman Olivia Schissel finished seventh overall, just ahead of senior teammate Chloe Nelson. Freshman Knight Grace Gabriel finished in ninth place, with a time of 21:34.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior Abby Christians finished first overall, with a time of 19:53, a full 45 seconds ahead of second place Lindsey Davidson of Northwood-Kensett.
Eagle Grove took fourth place overall, with Forest City finishing fifth. Saint Ansgar finished sixth overall, with West Fork, G-H-V, West Hancock, and Central Springs respectively filling out the top 10.
Boys
West Fork took the title on the boys side, as the Warhawks ran with an average time of 17:57, and a spread of 1:23. Newman Catholic came in second place, with an average time of 18:18.
Saint Ansgar sophomore Riley Witt finished first overall, with a time of 17:04, with Jon Koester of Eagle Grove close behind at 17:09.
Senior Braden Petree of Newman Catholic was eighth overall, as he ran a 17:45.
Saint Ansgar finished third overall, with Central Springs coming in fourth. Eagle Grove rounded out the top five, with an average run time of 18:30.
The season will continue for all of Iowa's cross country runners next Thursday, as they run at the state qualifying meet at Marshalltown Community College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.