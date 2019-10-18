The Newman Catholic girls cross country team won the Top of Iowa Conference cross country meet at NIACC on Thursday, as the Knights finished with three runners in the top 10.
The Knights finished with an average time of 21:45, and a spread of just 37 seconds.
Nashua-Plainfield finished second overall, with Osage finishing third.
Freshman Olivia Schissel finished seventh overall, just ahead of senior teammate Chloe Nelson. Freshman Knight Grace Gabriel finished in ninth place, with a time of 21:34.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior Abby Christians finished first overall, with a time of 19:53, a full 45 seconds ahead of second place Lindsey Davidson of Northwood-Kensett.
Eagle Grove took fourth place overall, with Forest City finishing fifth. St. Ansgar finished sixth overall, with West Fork, G-H-V, West Hancock, and Central Springs respectively filling out the top 10.
Boys
West Fork took the title on the boys side, as the Warhawks ran with an average time of 17:57, and a spread of 1:23. Newman Catholic came in second place, with an average time of 18:18.
St. Ansgar sophomore Riley Witt finished first overall, with a time of 17:04, with Jon Koester of Eagle Grove close behind at 17:09.
Senior Braden Petree of Newman Catholic was eighth overall, as he ran a 17:45.
St. Ansgar finished third overall, with Central Springs coming in fourth. Eagle Grove rounded out the top five, with an average run time of 18:30.
The season will continue for all of Iowa's cross country runners next Thursday, as they run at the state qualifying meet at Marshalltown Community College.
CIML
The Mason City boys and girls cross country teams each finished in fourth place on Thursday's CIML conference meet at Marshalltown, one week removed from the state qualifying meet.
Junior Christian Rodriguez was the top finisher for the Mohawks, finishing eighth overall, with a time of 17:05. Senior Hannah Thompson was the girls' top runner, finishing in 16th at 20:25.9. Thompson sprinted to the finish line, passing one runner with about 20 meters remaining, to earn all-conference honors.
On the girls side, Waukee took the top spot as a team. Southeast Polk was the runner-up, and Valley finished third. Just behind Mason City, in fifth place, was Marshalltown, with Fort Dodge taking sixth.
For the boys, Southeast Polk took the top spot, with Waukee and Valley taking second and third place, respectively. Fort Dodge finished fifth overall, with Marshalltown coming in sixth.
The Mohawks will run again next Thursday, at the state qualifying meet at Marshalltown Community College.
Volleyball
Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: The Hampton-Dumont-CAL volleyball team was swept by the Cadets on Thursday, as the Bulldogs fell to 9-21 on the season.
The Cadets took the first set over the Bulldogs, 25-17. The Bulldogs made the second set a bit closer, losing 25-21, and then fell in the final round, 25-13.
Senior Courtney Miller led the team in kills, with eight on the night. Senior Kaci Arjes had a team-high nine assists, while Miller and sophomore Addy Showalter tied for the team lead with 13 digs each.
The Bulldogs will play at Dike-New Hartford on Wednesday, in the first round of the Class 3A, Region 4 tournament.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Algona 0: The Algona volleyball team suffered a sweep at the hands of the Cowboys on Thursday, as the Bulldogs fell in three sets, all by scores of 25-17.
The loss snapped a two-match winning streak for the Bulldogs, as they fell to 16-17 on the season. Algona will play on Saturday, in a home tournament.
Rockford 2, Belmond-Klemme 0/Turkey Valley 2, Rockford 0/Turkey Valley 2, Belmond-Klemme 0: The Rockford volleyball team went 1-1 in a home triangular on Thursday night, as the Warriors beat Belmond-Klemme in two sets, and lost to Turkey Valley.
The win over Belmond-Klemme snapped an eight-match losing streak for Rockford, as they improved to 7-13 on the season.
The Broncos have now lost four straight matches, and will play on Monday, at Emmetsburg.
Rockford will play again on Saturday, at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Humboldt 3, Bishop Garrigan 0: The Bishop Garrigan volleyball team was swept by Humboldt on Thursday night, as the Golden Bears rebounded in the final two sets, but couldn't quite pull off a win.
Early on, it looked like Humboldt would make quick work of Garrigan, winning the initial frame, 25-11. In set two, the Golden Bears made it close, as they fell by just two points, 29-27. In the third and final set, Garrigan lost 26-24.
Junior Gracie Elsbecker had a team-high eight kills for Garrigan, while senior Mackenzie Meister contributed 11 assists. Twin sister Maddie Meister had an impressive 25 digs on the night.
Bishop Garrigan is now 17-11 on the season. The Golden Bears will play again on Monday, when they take on West Bend-Mallard in the opening round of the Class 1A-Region 5 tournament.
