The Newman Catholic girls cross country team won the Newman Catholic Invitational on Tuesday, the first home invite win in the team's history.
Chloe Nelson was the top finisher for the Knights, running the 5K in 22:37.8, good for fifth overall. Ellie Meyer of Iowa Falls-Alden came in first place overall, with a time of 19:30.6.
For the Knights, Olivia Schissel was second, with a time of 23:02.9, good for 12th overall, while Lilly Stockerberger and Josie Fritz finished 15th and 16th.
Osage finished third as a team, while Saint Ansgar came in fifth.
On the boys side, West Fork took the team victory, with Saint Ansgar finishing runner-up, and Clear Lake and Newman Catholic finishing in third and fourth place, respectively.
Carson Rygh was the top overall finisher in the boys varsity race, at 17:08.4, while Seth Hershey was second, at 17:24.5
