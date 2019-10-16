Newman Catholic 3, Eagle Grove 0
Near the end of a tough season, the Newman Catholic volleyball team experience a bright spot on Tuesday night, as the Knights swept Eagle Grove in straight sets, for their third win of the season.
The Knights won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-18, and the final set, 25-14. Junior Emily Udelhofen had a team-high 11 kills on the day, while Claire McCardle had 16 assists.
The Knights will play on Saturday in a triangular at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. They are now 3-13 on the year.
