Newman Catholic 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14

The Newman Catholic football team got its first win of the season on Friday, as the Knights took down Nashua-Plainfield, 20-14. 

With the win, the Knights improved to 1-2 on the season. They will play at Central Springs next Friday. 

