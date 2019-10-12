Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic 0

The Newman Catholic football team was on the receiving end of a blowout loss at home on Friday night, as the Knights fell to Grundy Center by six touchdowns. 

The loss dropped the Knights to 2-5 on the season. They will have another tough game next week, as they travel to Saint Ansgar to take on the undefeated Saints. 

