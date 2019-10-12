Grundy Center 42, Newman Catholic 0
The Newman Catholic football team was on the receiving end of a blowout loss at home on Friday night, as the Knights fell to Grundy Center by six touchdowns.
The loss dropped the Knights to 2-5 on the season. They will have another tough game next week, as they travel to Saint Ansgar to take on the undefeated Saints.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.