Clarksville 3, Newman Catholic 2
The Newman Catholic volleyball season came to an end on Tuesday, as the Knights fell to Clarksville, 3-2, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 5 tournament.
The Knights put up a fight against the Indians. In the first set, Clarksville won by a score of 25-20. Newman Catholic won the second frame, 25-23, and then fell in set three by the same score. In the fourth, the Knights walloped Clarksville 25-12. In the final set, Newman saw its season end, as they lost 15-10.
Junior Kealan Curley had a team-high 14 kills, while junior Emily Udelhofen was close behind with 12. Senior Hailey Worman finished with 18 assists.
With the loss, Newman Catholic ends its season with a 4-16 overall record. Clarksville advanced to the regional quarterfinals, and will play Janesville on Monday.
