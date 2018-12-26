Pilot Knob tower
Pilot knob observation tower is the second-highest point in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Friends of Pilot Knob will host a First Day Hike and Winter Wonderland on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1-3 p.m.

Hikers should meet at the warming house by the lake for the 1 p.m. start. Dependent upon available snow and safe ice depths, Winter Wonderland Fun will begin at 2 p.m., with snowman building, ice skating, and sledding. Treats will also be served.

The event is free, but a freewill donation will be collected to benefit Friends of Pilot Knob. Visit their Facebook page for additional details and updates.

Pilot Knob State Park is located at 2148 340th St, Forest City.

