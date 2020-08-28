New Mason City head golf coach embarks on rebuilding year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It is a brand new era for the Mason City golf team, and new head coach Jordan Dickson knows that this year might be full of some ups and downs.

With nine golfers on this year’s squad, Dickson’s focus is going to be on getting the school excited about golf.

“It’s an improvement season,” Dickson said. “We’ve got to get back to fundamentals, and we’ve got to teach the fundamentals. We’ve got to build the program and we’re trying to get the foundation level, and then we can build up from there.

"It’s just trying to get our feet on the ground and see what we have working forward.”

Dickson comes to the program after six seasons as the head golf coach at Missouri Valley, where his team finished No. 16 in the nation in the NAIA golf rankings. As a coach who has experienced success at the college level, taking over the reins at a rebuilding high school program will be an adjustment.

But Dickson is going to be patient as his players learn the game.