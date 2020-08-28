New Mason City head golf coach embarks on rebuilding year

It is a brand new era for the Mason City golf team, and new head coach Jordan Dickson knows that this year might be full of some ups and downs.
With nine golfers on this year’s squad, Dickson’s focus is going to be on getting the school excited about golf.
“It’s an improvement season,” Dickson said. “We’ve got to get back to fundamentals, and we’ve got to teach the fundamentals. We’ve got to build the program and we’re trying to get the foundation level, and then we can build up from there.
"It’s just trying to get our feet on the ground and see what we have working forward.”
Dickson comes to the program after six seasons as the head golf coach at Missouri Valley, where his team finished No. 16 in the nation in the NAIA golf rankings. As a coach who has experienced success at the college level, taking over the reins at a rebuilding high school program will be an adjustment.
But Dickson is going to be patient as his players learn the game.
“It’s about boosting golf IQ,” Dickson said. “The thing that I want to teach is tradition. We haven’t really had that and it’s one of those things where I want it to be where freshman, or 7th, 8th and 9th graders come in, and they know what is expected.”
Dickson’s assistant coach is Mason City head baseball coach Troy Rood. Dickson points to Rood’s work with the baseball program as something he wants to emulate on the links.
“Those kids come in, and they know what is expected of them,” Dickson said. “They understand that this is the system they’re getting into, and they want to be a part of that. Build a tradition, and try to build a program. They build those guidelines and objectives and they reach them every year.”
One golfer that Dickson is expecting a lot from this year is junior Ryan Berkley. So far, through the team's first two matches, Berkley has posted team-best scores of 86 and 87.
As one of the team's seven juniors, Berkley is excited about some of the changes that have been made to the team.
"It's a different culture," Berkley said of the new coaching staff. "He's all about keeping your head high, even when you are having a bad day on the course. We're learning a lot from him."
On Aug. 17, the team lost its opening match to Ankeny, 378-296. Ankeny is one of the teams expected to make a run for a state title. Dickson made it clear that he isn’t expecting to beat the top teams in the state, but does expect the Mohawks to show improvement throughout the season.
“We’re not going to be the best, but we’re definitely going to have the best improvement,” Dickson said. “That 378, let’s turn that into a 340. Let’s just find ways to lower those strokes. Preparation, golf IQ, and letting those kids know that just because its golf doesn’t mean you have to work hard at it. It’s a team sport.”
The Mohawks have nine golfers on the roster, seven of whom are juniors. The Mohawks' next match will come on Sept. 9 at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
