New Iowa arts/cultural grants available

Officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday that a new round of arts, cultural grants and designation opportunities are open for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Department Director Chris Kramer said application deadlines begin March 1 and run through June 1 for grants, fellowships and other opportunities relating to history, historic preservation, arts, film/media and community development programs.

The department is investing more than $3 million during the current fiscal year to strengthen quality of life and build cultural vibrancy in communities across the state, she said.

“These investments help preserve history and historic properties and offer world-class arts and cultural experiences that attract and retain a globally minded workforce, improve mental and emotional well-being, and build culturally vibrant communities,” Kramer said.

More information is available at iowaculture.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0