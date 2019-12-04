The Clear Lake wrestling team is coming off a season that saw the Lions claim a third-place finish in the Class 2A team standings.
A lot will change for the Lions in the 2019-20 season, but the expectations for success are no different.
Doug Munn steps into the role of head coach for Clear Lake.
Munn is in his first season at the help but it will be his tenth season as a member of the Clear Lake coaching staff.
“This is a program that traditionally runs itself,” Munn said. “The kids just have to trust the system.”
That system produced an individual state champion and four other wrestlers who reached the podium in the state tournament last season.
Sam Nelson is the lone state placewinner returning as he took fourth at 113 pounds in his sophomore campaign.
Nelson figures to bump up to either 120 or 126 this season.
Dylan Kruckenberg was a sectional champion a season ago and finished third in district competition.
Kruckenberg will fill a spot at either 195 or 220.
Thomas Gansen, a junior and district qualifier as a sophomore, will anchor a spot in the middle weights.
“We have a great nucleus back who have been through the program, Munn said.
Connor Morey, Isaiah Smith and Connor O’Tool return for their senior seasons after lettering last year.
For Clear Lake to achieve the same level of success, a number of new faces will have to step up quickly.
Max Currier could be one of those names as he steps in with a strong background in AAU competition.
To be competitive, Clear Lake will have to be strong out of the gate as the Lions open the season with a dual at Central Springs against a Panther team that also figures to be strong.
The Lions will also face off against traditional powers like Osage and will face stiff competition in a conference that Munn figures may have five or six teams legitimately vying for the conference crown.
