New Hampton 3, Charles City 0
The Charles City volleyball team lost to New Hampton on Tuesday in three sets, The Comets lost by set scores of 25-10, 25-14, and 25-20.
Sophomore Rachel Chambers and junior Danielle Stock each finished tied for the team lead, with six kills apiece. Junior Sarah Mitchel had 11 assists, while junior Toni Maloy led with 11 digs.
The loss was Charles City's second straight defeat. The Comets are now 3-2 on the season. Their next match will come on Thursday, in a triangular at Clear Lake,
