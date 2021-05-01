New episode from 'In the Middle' podcast is here

The latest podcast episode from "In the Middle" is here.

"In the Middle" is hosted by Pat Schultz and Barbara Hovland and produced by the Globe Gazette.

On the show, Schultz and Hovland work to find common ground as they discuss and debate various political topics.

In this episode, the two discuss public schools, curriculums and hotly-debated Iowa bill House File 813, which would allow a founding group to apply directly with the state Department of Education to form a charter school. The bill passed in the Senate on Wednesday and heads to the desk of Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Take a listen here:

