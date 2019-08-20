The Winnebago County Extension and Outreach office will offer a literacy program, for five weeks, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 5, called “Raising School Ready Readers,” at TSB in Forest City.

Families attending will participate in fun and educational activities, while enjoy an evening as a family. This program is free to participants.

This program gives parents the opportunity to invest in their child’s future by investing in literacy now. It addition, it focuses on how parents can teach their children the skills they need to learn to read by using opportunities in everyday life.

Parents who are interested in learning more about the program or registering, contact the Extension office at 641-584-2261. Registration is due by Thursday, Aug. 29.

