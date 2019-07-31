The 36th Annual National Night Out will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at North Iowa Events Center in the All-Seasons Building.
National Night Out is a free, family event raises awareness for drug and crime prevention, and will include food, a kiddie pull, inflatables, balloon creations, and prizes.
The event is sponsored locally by the Mason City Community Policing Advisory Board and the Mason City Police Department, in conjunction with the National Association of Town Watch.
North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City.
