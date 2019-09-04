Nashua-Plainfield 3, Northwood-Kensett 1

The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team fell to Nashua-Plainfield in four sets on Tuesday, as the Huskies forged ahead by winning the first two sets by scores of 25-14, and 25-23. The Vikings won the third set, 26-24, and then dropped the final frame, 25-11. 

Senior Peyton Pangburn led the Vikings with five kills. 

Northwood-Kensett is 1-3 on the season, and will play on Thursday, against West Fork. 

