Nashua-Plainfield 3, Northwood-Kensett 1
The Northwood-Kensett volleyball team fell to Nashua-Plainfield in four sets on Tuesday, as the Huskies forged ahead by winning the first two sets by scores of 25-14, and 25-23. The Vikings won the third set, 26-24, and then dropped the final frame, 25-11.
Senior Peyton Pangburn led the Vikings with five kills.
Northwood-Kensett is 1-3 on the season, and will play on Thursday, against West Fork.
